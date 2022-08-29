Meghan Markle Claims Tabloids Used ‘The N-Word’ To Describe Her Children

Actress Meghan Markle claimed Monday in an interview with The Cut that British tabloid magazines used the “n-word” to refer to her children.

Markle said in the interview that she had to post under the @KensingtonRoyal Instagram account with other members of the Royal family.

“There’s literally a structure by which if you want to release photos of your child, as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota,” the U.K. media pool, Markle told The Cut. (RELATED: ‘Whipped Like No Other’: Trump Predicts Doom For Prince Harry’s Marriage To Meghan Markle)

But Markle complained that pictures of her children allegedly would often be posted to British tabloids, sometimes accompanied with the racial slur, before she could post them to the royal account. Markle expressed frustration that she could not post the pictures for her own fans.

“Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?” she asked. “You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game.”

“Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?” Meghan Markle asks. “You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game.” https://t.co/mDCqCY26Gm pic.twitter.com/OYLt6zXUpy — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 29, 2022

In the interview, Markle said she was getting back on Instagram, after previously saying she would abandon the social media platform due to “constant bullying.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who married in 2018, exited the royal family in March 2020. The couple’s announcement that they would, “carve out a progressive new role” within the royal family has irked some of the country’s citizens, who see the move as a betrayal of the British monarchy. At a June 2022 event, Markle and Harry were met with loud boos as they exited St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.