Tom Brady Recaptures NFL Throne In Top 100 List

Tom Brady has been voted the best player in professional football by his NFL peers.

Brady, who will be playing in his 23rd NFL season come September, has finished in the top spot in the NFL Top 100 for the fourth time since the NFL Network series, in which NFL players rank their leaguemates, first aired in 2011.

Brady replied to the NFL’s post announcing the honor, tweeting, “Thank you all. Let’s go get another one.”

This is just a testament to the family, teammates, coaches, staff, and every single one of you who’ve supported me along the way. Thank you all. Let’s go get another one. @Buccaneers https://t.co/yTencKjCBC — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 29, 2022

Th 45-year-old arguably played the best football of his career last year during the 2021 season. He led the NFL in touchdown passes with 43 and in total passing yards with 5,316, according to ESPN. His Buccaneers were eliminated by the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams, in a thrilling divisional round matchup. (RELATED: NFL Team Releases Player Accused Of Gang Raping 17-Year-Old Girl)

Brady considered retirement during the offseason, but eventually announced he would return to pursue an eighth Super Bowl championship.

“I had the appetite to compete, and it’s going to be gone soon. I mean, there’s no doubt about it and I gotta, you know, just really appreciate the time I have left because it’s not a lot,” Brady said in a June interview.