Barcelona Star Reportedly Beaten And Robbed During Home Invasion In Spain

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a famous soccer player with F.C. Barcelona, was attacked Monday during a violent home invasion at his residence.

Four men forced their way into the 33-year-old’s Castelldefels home through the garden area in the wee hours of the morning. They reportedly threatened him and his wife with guns and iron bars, according to CBS Sports. The suspects then assaulted Aubameyang and forced him to open a safe that contained valuable jewelry.

Several hooded men reportedly broke into FC Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s home in Spain on Monday morning, beat him and then robbed him at gunpoint. https://t.co/8nmug9PWVZ — TMZ (@TMZ) August 29, 2022

“The investigation remains open, and we are gathering information,” a spokeswoman for Catalan police Mossos d’Esquadra said, according to CBS Sports. The thieves reportedly escaped in a vehicle, reported the outlet.

Regional police said the assailants “entered a home using violence to commit a robbery,” according to CNN. Recent reports indicate “the player is fine,” although details pertaining to the extent of Aubameyang and his wife’s injuries remain unclear at this time. (RELATED: Police Reportedly Arrest Mariah Carey’s Alleged Burglars)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his family were assaulted during an armed robbery at his home in Barcelona on Monday morning. The thieves threatened him with firearms and iron bars, beat him, and stole jewelry, but Auba and his family are ‘okay’ according to sources at the club. pic.twitter.com/XFKNOlr3mg — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 29, 2022

This attack comes on the heels of a number of other troubling incidents that have plagued Spain in recent weeks. A number of high-profile soccer players have reportedly been targeted for burglary, although most residences have been ransacked while the players were out on the job, according to CBS Sports.

Six suspects were arrested in June after stealing $3 million from the residence of former Brazil international Ronaldo Nazario. Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Verratti also had jewelry and money stolen while he was a guest at Ronaldo’s Ibiza house, according to CBS Sports.

Police continue to hunt for the suspects associated with this crime.