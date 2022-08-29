Republicans Favor Trump After FBI Raid: POLL

Republicans still hold largely positive views of former President Donald Trump and widely believe he can win the presidential election in 2024, an Ipsos/USA Today poll found.

The FBI’s Aug. 8 raid on Trump’s Florida residence at Mar-a-Lago does not appear to have hurt Trump’s popularity among Republicans, according to the poll, which was conducted Aug. 18-22. Republican voters in the survey were far more likely to support Trump running again in 2024 and to view him as possessing positive traits compared to Republicans who oppose him.

Among Republican voters, 82% believe Trump could win the next presidential election, and 59% think he should be the next Republican candidate compared to 41% who think he shouldn’t run, according to the poll. His support among Republicans is even stronger than it was before the raid: Only 49% of Repubican voters said they would support Trump in the primary in a July poll, according to The New York Times. (RELATED: Liberals Hated The Espionage Act. Then The FBI Used It Against Trump)

Trump’s advantage was stronger among low-income Republicans and those without college degrees.

Republican voters have their candidate in hand: 59% want Trump to run in 2024. But 56% of Democrats want a nominee other than Biden. More from our new @USATODAY @Ipsos Poll >>> — Susan Page (@SusanPage) August 29, 2022

Respondents also overwhelmingly thought Trump possessed positive qualities related to leadership, the poll found: 90% think he is willing to use all the tools at his disposal to get things done, 87% believe he fights for the people he represents and 86% feel he fights cancel culture and “woke” corporations. Republican voters overwhelmingly said the Republican nominee must be someone who stands up for the freedom and dignity of all Americans, and 82% said that applied to Trump.

President Joe Biden didn’t fare as well as Trump among his party: Only about three in five Democrats think Biden can win his reelection race in 2024, and 56% think he shouldn’t win reelection, the poll found. However, Biden did perform well among Democrats for desirable traits: 92% think he has considerable government experience, 86% think he has policy expertise and 85% think he’s bringing the country together.

Democrats outperformed Republicans on several issues in the poll, in part because of the party’s recent legislative victories. Americans were about twice as likely to view the Democratic Party as inclusive and willing to compromise to get things done, and they were similarly twice as likely to see the Democratic Party as more effective than the Republican Party, the poll found.

The poll surveyed 2,345 people and did not list a margin of error because it was a non-probability poll.

Trump and the White House did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.