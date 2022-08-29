GOP Lead Shrinks For House Majority: POLL

Republicans’ lead in the upcoming Midterm Congressional elections is shrinking, a new poll shows.

Republicans are projected to win 226 seats in the House of Representatives. This would give them a majority, i.e., more than 218 seats, but is far lower than earlier projections, according to the poll, conducted by CBS News and YouGov.

“The momentum is real,” said Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison on CBS News Face The Nation, on August 28. He also claimed that the Democrats will retain their majority in the House and increase their Senate majority. (RELATED: Pollsters Just Delivered Some Bad News To Mitch McConnell)

According to the poll, 72% of respondents claimed that “things in America” were going badly, while 55% disapproved of President Joe Biden’s performance in office. On individual issues, Biden received a net negative rating for his performance on every issue polled – the largest being on tackling inflation (-30%), the economy (-20%), lowering gas prices (-20%), and reducing crime (-16%).

CBS News/YouGov Poll: Slim majorities of Americans approve of the Inflation Reduction Act (55%) and Biden’s recent executive order on student loan debt relief (54%). Voters hold split views over whether the IRA will help them personally.https://t.co/kofXRNgZQg pic.twitter.com/Oz87I444kf — YouGov America (@YouGovAmerica) August 29, 2022

In June, the same projection estimated that Republicans may win up to 250 seats in the 435-seat chamber. The reduction is significant, as a smaller majority means that a potential Republican-controlled House may face challenges passing critical and controversial legislation.

On the issues at stake in the election, 98% of respondents placed ‘the economy’ among the top issues influencing their vote, while 65% said its condition was “bad” or “very bad”. 43% predicted that the economy would be in a recession next year, while 67% said that the Democratic Party had “no clear plan” to address inflation.

Another issue specifically polled was abortion, which has become a major focus of Democratic candidates’ campaign platforms following the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on June 24, which overturned Roe v. Wade and invalidated its holding of an inherent constitutional right to an abortion. 53% of respondents disapproved of the Court’s decision, though 58% said that it had no impact on their vote.

The poll revealed that 54% of respondents approved of the Biden administration’s decision to forgive up to $10,000 in Federal Student Loan debt for borrowers making under $125,000, with an additional $10,000 for Pell Grant recipients. 55%, meanwhile, expressed their support for the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate and Medicare spending bill that Biden signed on Aug. 16.

The poll surveyed 2,126 registered voters across the United States between Aug. 24 and 26, 2022. Its margin of error was ±13 seats and ±2.4% for opinion.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.