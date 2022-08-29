Satanic Club Approved To Host Event At A Pennsylvania School

A Pennsylvania school will permit the Satanic Temple to host an after-school event on school grounds, according to York Daily Record.

The Northern York County School Board in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, approved a request for a back-to-school fundraiser held by The Satanic Temple – Philadelphia and Eastern Pennsylvania chapter in the high school’s auditorium, according to York Daily Record. The fundraising event will take place on Sept. 24 and be put on by The Satanic Temples’ After School Satan Club. (RELATED: Minneapolis School District Sued Over Policy That Fires White Teachers First)

“As a public school district, the use of our school facilities must be permitted without discrimination,” Northern York County School District superintendent Steve Kirkpatrick said in a statement on the school’s website. We cannot and do not arbitrarily pick and choose which organizations may or may not use our facilities. If we allow one organization, we must allow all organizations, provided they satisfy the conditions and application requirements as set forth in Policy 707.”

The Satanic Temple stands to “to encourage benevolence and empathy, reject tyrannical authority, advocate practical common sense, oppose injustice and undertake noble pursuits,” according to the website. The group “has become the primary religious Satanic organization in the world with congregations internationally.”

“The Back-to-School Community Celebration & Fundraiser hosted by The Satanic Temple of Philadelphia & Eastern PA will be various stations of arts & crafts, science experiments, live demos, refreshments, and fun for the entire family,” June Everett, ordained minister of the Satanic Temple, told the outlet.

The school board voted 8-1 to prohibit an After School Satan Club being hosted at the Northern York Elementary School in April, the York Daily Record reported. The club is put on by The Satanic Temple and targets schools where religious clubs meet to give students “an appreciation of the natural wonders surrounding them, not a fear of everlasting other-worldly horrors,” the website stated.

After the club was denied, the Satanic Temple filed a civil rights lawsuit in May, saying that denying the club was a violation of the First Amendment, KIRO 7 News reported.

The Northern York County School Board, the Northern York County School District and the Satanic Temple did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

