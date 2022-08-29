Texas Father Fatally Shoots Son Who Assaulted His Mother

A Texas father fatally shot his son as the son assaulted his mother in the early hours of Monday morning, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) announced.

A 75-year-old man notified police around 2 a.m. that he’d shot his 24-year-old son as the son assaulted his mother, the man’s wife, inside their home on Rhodes Road, the Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release. Deputies and EMT found the son with a gunshot wound to the chest.

“A 75 year old male called 911 and stated his adult male son was assaulting his wife,” the release said. “The male then advised dispatch that he shot his son. Deputies and EMS arrived on scene and found a 24 year old male with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced deceased on scene.”

The father woke up to find his son striking his mother on the head with a liquor bottle. The son then lunged toward the father, at which point the father shot him, the statement continued. (RELATED: Man Allegedly Kills Family After Father Reportedly Witnessed Him Sexually Assault A Child)

The father told police their son had been out drinking in the hours prior to the incident, according to KHOU 11. An unidentified witness of the incident corroborated the father’s statement, the HCSO said.

The mother, also aged in her 70’s, was transported to the hospital, where she is expected to recover from her injuries, police said.

Investigators with the HCSO Homicide and Crime Scene Units are currently investigating the incident, the HCSO said. The case will be referred to the Harris County Grand Jury to determine if any charges will be brought against the father.

The HCSO’s release classified the case as a justifiable homicide, which prevents an individual committing a killing from being criminally charged or prosecuted, according to Cornell Law School.