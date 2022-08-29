‘Reduce The Heat’: Trump Reportedly Asked DOJ How To Relieve The Country After Raid

Former President Donald Trump reportedly confused Justice Department (DOJ) authorities by requesting guidance for cooling U.S. tensions prior to the release of the search warrant for the FBI’s Aug. 8 raid on his Mar-A-Lago home, according to The New York Times.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a DOJ legal motion to unseal the warrant on Aug. 11. Not long beforehand, a Trump intermediary tried to relay a message from the former president through a department official, expressing a desire to negotiate and wishing to ask, “The country is on fire. What can I do to reduce the heat?” someone familiar with the matter told NYT.

An official said the message perplexed senior DOJ leadership, who were clueless about Trump’s intention, the outlet reported. A department spokesperson did not reveal if Garland himself ever received the message. (RELATED: ‘Russia Hoax Team’: Former Trump Attorney Alina Habba Says FBI Is ‘Tainted’ For Targeting Trump)

Anonymous sources familiar with the matter claim Trump views Garland as a mere political enemy and haggling partner over the anger level in the controversy regarding documents he took from the White House, according to The New York Times. The FBI’s search warrant was almost completely redacted by its release, and authorities redacted most of the memo justifying the redactions.

Trump’s representatives and the DOJ did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.