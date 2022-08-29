‘Waging War Against Donald Trump’: Newt Gingrich Slams DOJ For ‘Political Theater’

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich slammed the Department of Justice Sunday, claiming it was “waging war against Donald Trump.”

“I think that you have been watching political theater disguised as law enforcement,” Gingrich told Fox News host Mark Levin on “Life, Liberty, and Levin.” “We’ve seen that now for four or five years, we’ve seen case after case where they are overreacting, where they’re deliberately humiliating people. I recently did a podcast with Paul Manafort about his experience in prison, you know, he’s kept in solitary confinement for eight months.” (RELATED: ‘Like Brian Stelter In Yoga Pants’: Greg Gutfeld Tears Into Media’s Trump Raid Talking Points)

“I just think this is — you are watching a corrupt Department that is out of control, gave 98% of its money to Hillary Clinton in 2016 of the people who were donating who worked at that Department, the senior justice — the senior FBI is clearly corrupt and clearly dishonest,” Gingrich continued.

Gingrich claimed that some theories about the Aug. 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago centered around documents that reportedly could prove Trump’s contentions about the investigation by the Justice Department into allegations of collusion with Russia in the 2016 presidential election. Many Republicans criticized the raid as an “abuse of power” while liberals who had grown impatient with Attorney General Merrick Garland celebrated.

“Now we have a story that apparently Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, claims he was actually asked by the FBI to basically block distribution of Hunter Biden’s laptop before the election,” Gingrich said, turning the topic to social media companies blocking efforts to share a New York Post story about the contents of a laptop belonging to the son of President Joe Biden. “I mean, you have stuff being done by the FBI that makes no sense if it is a law enforcement agency and every sense if it’s an institution waging war against Donald Trump.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation obtained a copy of Hunter Biden’s laptop in October 2020 that Robert Graham, the founder of Errata Security, said was “unquestionable authentic.”

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

