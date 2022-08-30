REPORT: Alec Baldwin Is Returning To Acting For The First Time Since ‘Rust’ Shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin is returning to work for the first time since he was involved in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming the movie “Rust” in 2021.

Baldwin, 64, will reportedly star in the revival of Broadway play “Art” by Yasmina Reza, according to sources who spoke to the New York Post. The “Glengarry Glen Ross” actor will join Tony Shalhoub and John Leguizamo on the stage, with Tony-winner Matthew Warchus directing, the outlet noted.

“Art” likely won’t open until the spring of 2023 but has been promised a spot at a Shubert theater, the Post continued, noting that only thing left to confirm on the production is an actual producer.

Alec Baldwin And Wife Expecting 7th Child Together https://t.co/LAq1n6Vx5R — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 30, 2022

It will be Baldwin’s first acting job since the death of Halyna Hutchins in Oct. 2021 on the set of his film “Rust” in New Mexico. Officials in the state concluded that the shooting death was an accident. Baldwin has consistently claimed that he did not pull the trigger on the gun that fired, killing Hutchins and injuring another.

An FBI report concluded that the trigger must have been pulled, but prosecutors have not determined whether charges should be filed in the case. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Teaser For Season 5 Drops With A Huge Announcement)

Baldwin recently told CNN that he has struggled to return to work since the incident. “I got fired from another job yesterday,” he told the outlet. “There I was all set to go to a movie, jump on a plane … I’ve been talking with these guys for months and they told me yesterday we don’t want to do the film with you because of this.”