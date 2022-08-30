Arizona High School Culinary Teacher Reportedly Asked Students To Use ‘They/Them’ Pronouns

An Arizona high school culinary teacher reportedly emphasizes woke ideology in the cooking classroom and asked students to call the teacher by “they/them” pronouns, according to corroborating reports from parent activists and a public school district.

The Arizona Women of Action, an activist group, posted that a Peoria Unified School District educator insisted students use the teacher’s “they/them” pronouns. The activist organization alleged that students would face backlash for misgendering the culinary arts teacher.

A district spokeswoman confirmed to the Daily Caller that a parent raised concern regarding the culinary arts teacher’s pronouns and the issue “has since been addressed.”

“The concern was from a parent of a student in the class regarding the use of pronouns in the classroom. We would be unable to share any specifics related to follow-up that took place since that is a personnel matter,” the district added.

The educator’s reported syllabus includes an “About Me” section that discusses homelessness and trauma in the teacher’s life. The district’s staff directory lists two women as culinary teachers at Peoria High School, where the incident occurred.

“I have faced considerable loss and trauma including homelessness, and today, I maintain involvement in my communities feeding the homeless when I can and delivering trays to patients at a local hospital,” the syllabus reads.

Peoria High has a culinary arts teacher that touts an emphasis on SEL. We’ve been told the teacher insists on being referred to by they/them pronouns or students will face consequences, has a cuss jar, & asks for students to state their pronouns. @PeoriaUnified11, please address. pic.twitter.com/sYTvCDO15A — @AZWokeSchools (@azwokeschools) August 30, 2022

The activist group alleges that the cooking class may focus on a highly-contentious ideology dubbed “Social Emotional Learning” or “SEL”, which is often a short-hand for Critical Race Theory. In the “About Me” section of the syllabus, social emotional learning is emphasized as the educator’s specialty. (RELATED: Parents In Arizona Unveil ‘School Board Expectations’ List For New School Year)

“I am a certified yoga teacher with emphasis in SEL *F and enjoy music festivals where I discovered the embodiment of peace, love, unity, and respect as I do today. Namaste,” the syllabus reads. The “*F” stands for “facilitation,” which reportedly means the teacher embodies social-emotional learning and the ability to “authentically facilitate” from their experiences.

The teacher also redefined the word “literate” in the syllabus. “Adopt the philosophy that being ‘literate’ means more than just knowing how to read,” the syllabus reads. “Understand that a literate person is capable of finding meaning in what is read and can then articulate that meaning to others in both spoken and written form.”

The Arizona Women of Action did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.