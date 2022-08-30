Chris Rock Lets Us Know About Hosting The 2023 Oscars

Comedian Chris Rock reportedly told the audience he was asked to host the 2023 Oscars during his Sunday evening show in Phoenix.

Rock outright refused the invitation to host the 2023 Oscars, telling his audience it would be like returning to the scene of a crime, according to AZCentral. During the 2022 ceremony, actor Will Smith leapt on stage and slapped Rock after the latter made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rock joked during the show Sunday that going back to the Oscars would be like Nicole Brown Simpson, the late wife of O.J. Simpson, going “back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses the night of her horrific murder, AZCentral continued. The offer of a Super Bowl commercial was also reportedly extended to Rock, which he similarly outright refused to do.

An audience member prompted Rock to talk about the slap heard around the world during his sold-out show Sunday night, AZCentral continued. “Talk about it!” someone reportedly yelled after Rock said people could get famous for being a victim.

Apparently the slap hurt, physically, with Rock noting, “He’s bigger than me.” He also joked that “The state of Nevada would not sanction a fight between me and Will Smith,” AZCentral continued. Throughout his tour, Rock has mentioned the slap on-and-off, but has not specifically dedicated an entire set or bit to the incident.