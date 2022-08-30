Trump Beats Biden In Key States, 2024 Presidential Polls Show

Former President Donald Trump beats President Joe Biden in key states, several 2024 presidential polls by Emerson College show.

A poll released Wednesday found Trump is five points ahead of Biden in Georgia. The poll was conducted between Aug. 28-29 among 600 likely general election voters with a +/- 3.9 percentage point margin of error. Biden won Georgia in 2020 while Trump won the state in 2016. The Georgia race was razor thin, with Biden winning by less than 12,000 votes.

In Ohio, Trump is 14 points ahead of Biden, a poll released Aug. 17 showed. The poll was conducted between Aug. 15-16 amongst 925 likely general election voters with a +/-3.2 percentage point margin of error. Trump won the state of Ohio in both 2016 and 2020.

A poll released Thursday by Emerson College in Pennsylvania found Trump five points ahead of Biden as well. That poll was conducted between Aug. 22-23 among 1,034 voters with a +/-3 percentage point margin of error. Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016 but lost it to Biden in 2020 by less than 2 percentage points.

Biden has been performing poorly in the polls, with a newly released USA Today/Ipsos poll finding that 56% of Democrats think Biden should not run for re-election and that the party needs change. Just 44% think Biden should run for re-election. (RELATED: ‘He’s F*cking Old’: Democrat Strategist Worries Biden’s Too Old To Be President Again)

Earlier polls have shown similar trends, with a July USA Today/Suffolk University poll finding 50% of Democrats hoped Biden wouldn’t seek a second term, while a June Harvard CAPS-Harris poll found 71% of all voters did not want Biden mounting another bid.