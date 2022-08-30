NYC ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Claims Innocence In Suicide Note

New York City’s accused “duck sauce killer” claimed in a suicide note that he was innocent in the alleged May murder of a Chinese food delivery man in Queens.

Glenn Hirsch, 51, added he could not handle the conditions of Rikers Island, according to the note, which was reportedly dated Aug. 5 and filed Monday in Queens Criminal Court.

“I… hereby declare my innocence in connection with the death of Mr. Zhiwen Yan… I did not shoot Mr. Yan and I am not responsible for his death,” Hirsch stated in his suicide note, according to the New York Post. He further claimed the investigation into the alleged murder was “a textbook case of sloppy police work, confirmation bias, political pressure, and rush to judgment.” (RELATED: Rikers Inmate Tried To Hang Himself In Front Of Politicians On Prison Tour: REPORT)

“After my edifying monthlong stay on Rikers Island, I have elected not to return to the jail for the next two years pending trial,” he continued in the letter, dated Aug. 5, the same day he allegedly shot himself, according to Fox News. He described his trial as “very winnable,” according to the outlet.

‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Glenn Hirsch ranted about his innocence, ‘sloppy’ NYPD and DA in suicide note https://t.co/dNoarFr7Iy pic.twitter.com/I9KccIYe9X — New York Post (@nypost) August 29, 2022

Hirsch declared the media’s portrayal of the alleged murder as condiment-centered was “ridiculous and feeble,” the NY Post noted. He earned the nickname the “duck sauce killer” in May after he allegedly shot Chinese food delivery man Zhiwen Yan over a several-month dispute that started after he entered Yan’s workplace demanding more duck sauce.

Hirsch claimed he did not shoot Yan over condiments, but instead, the delivery driver was a victim to either a “stray bullet” or the escalation of a “road rage incident,” he wrote in his note, the NY Post reported.