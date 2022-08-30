Here’s Why America’s Biggest Companies Are Fleeing Blue States

America’s largest companies are fleeing blue states for tax breaks, cheaper labor and to avoid stricter laws in many Democratic-leaning states.

More than 20 ammunition, firearm and gun accessory companies have moved their operations from states where voters traditionally lean blue to Republican-led red states over the last 10 years, according to an analysis by the Washington Post. It’s a move that seems to benefit both the companies and the leaders of Republican states, the analysis revealed.

Republican governors from six states reportedly attended the 2022 Shot Show in Las Vegas to promote their communities to major gun, accessory and ammunition manufacturers. Leaders are promising their states are “safe havens” for gun rights, in addition to offering significant economic incentives, the Washington Post continued.

Remington was offered $28 million in grants and tax breaks to move its headquarters to Georgia, according to the analysis. Magpul was reportedly given at least $8 million in grants by the state of Wyoming.

As gun sales tend to spike under Democratic presidential leadership, many companies are reportedly seeing a surge in popularity and growth after calmer years under former President Donald Trump. Moving to more accommodating locations makes it easier for manufacturers to pad their bottom lines and increase share values, the Washington Post continued.

Cultural values play a role in the move too, with general counsel for Beretta Jeffrey Reh stating in another Washington Post article, “Why expand in a place where the people who built the gun couldn’t buy it?” (RELATED: Americans Fleeing Major Cities, Census Data Shows)

Firearms and related corporations are not alone in their exodus from traditionally blue states. In June, major construction and mining equipment giant Caterpillar announced it was shifting its headquarters from Illinois to Texas. Less than 10 days later, billionaire Ken Griffin told his employees that he was moving his hedge fund firm, Citadel, from Illinois to Florida.