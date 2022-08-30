‘I Have Plenty More Footage’: DCNF Reporter Obliterates Jean-Pierre On Border With One Tweet

A Daily Caller News Foundation reporter contradicted a claim by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about the border and the vaccination status of migrants with one Twitter post Tuesday morning.

DCNF investigative reporter Jennie Taer posted a video of migrants walking across the border at a section where border fencing is incomplete on Twitter. Taer tagged Jean-Pierre in the post with the 65-second video. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Illegal Border Crossings, Migrant Deaths Shattered Records In Fiscal Year 2022)

“And if that’s not convincing, I have plenty more footage of people ‘walking over’…” Taer said in a follow-up post.

Jean-Pierre disputed a statement by Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy that unvaccinated migrants were walking across the border during Monday’s press briefing at the White House while professional tennis player Novak Djokovic was barred from entering the United States for refusing to be vaccinated.

“How is it two different things? Somebody unvaccinated comes over on a plane, you say that’s not okay. Somebody walks into Texas or Arizona unvaccinated, they’re allowed to stay?” Doocy asked.

After some back and forth, Jean Pierre claimed people were not walking across the border.

And if that’s not convincing, I have plenty more footage of people ‘walking over’… — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) August 30, 2022

“That’s exactly what’s happening!” Doocy responded. “Thousands of people are walking in a day.”

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz admitted during a July 28 deposition stemming from litigation by Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody of Florida that there is a crisis on the U.S. border with Mexico

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

