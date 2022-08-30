Mom Discovers Sexual Conversations Between Kids And Adults In LGBT Org’s Chatroom: REPORT

A mother seeking resources for her formerly transgender child unearthed explicit sexual conversations between adults and minors in online chatrooms hosted by the Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization which focuses on transgender youth and mental health, National Review reported.

The Brooklyn mother, who is identified only as Rachel, discovered the chatroom while seeking resources for detransitioners — people who regret transitioning to the opposite gender — for her son after he socially transitioned as a preteen, according to NR. The chatrooms instead included conversations about various fetishes related to animals, fecal matter and bondage, and adults pushing minors to identify as trans and hide their transitions from their parents, the mother’s screenshots reportedly revealed.

Adults responded to questions from minors asking about gender identity, cross-sex medications and how to obtain chest-binders and packers to help them physically present as the opposite sex, according to NR. (RELATED: Hospital That Promoted Disputed Puberty Blocker Study Tried To Hide Mistakes, Avoid Questions, Emails Show)

You deserve to be respected 💛 art by https://t.co/ROkJDJvujs 🎨 If you need support, remember we’re here 24/7 for you at: 866.488.7386 or text/chat https://t.co/hxtScqt870 📲 #lgbtq pic.twitter.com/cwRMAzaO7a — The Trevor Project (@TrevorProject) August 30, 2022

“I still feel more masc and more fem on days, but it doesn’t matter what I’m feeling I will always prefer to be a girl,” one user wrote, according to NR. “Does that make me trans or am I still genderfluid? Help I don’t know.”

“If I had to guess based on your post, I’d say it sounds pretty trans,” an adult replied.

Users discussed explicit sexual topics in the chatrooms, such as one conversation about “the weirdest sexual thing you know” in which people described numerous fetishes including drinking bodily fluids, according to NR.

“So I woke up this morning with a huge urge to masturbate, even though I knew I couldn’t, and it would hurt me if I did, I went and did it anyway,” one user who was listed as an adult male wrote, according to NR. “And it felt awful, the sensations I felt, the kind of orgasm I had, it was all male, and it just completely shattered my womanhood and served as a cruel reminder of the female sensations I can’t hope to feel because of the male body I was born in.”

Another adult described pursuing nullification surgery, in which external genitals are removed in order to help a patient appear “nonbinary.”

The Trevor Project advertises itself as a youth mental health organization, but it is also a vocal opponent of laws limiting children’s access to cross-sex medical interventions and has published research promoting these interventions for youths by suggesting they can reduce mental health risks associated with being transgender.

The Trevor Project did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.