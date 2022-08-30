‘This Is Out There’: Texas School District Fights Fentanyl With Narcan In the Nurse’s Office

A Texas school district is stocking its nurses’ offices with Narcan in order to combat fentanyl overdoses, according to the school website.

Hays Consolidated Independent School District in Kyle, Texas, is distributing Narcan to school nurses and school resource officers through a partnership with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office in order to combat fentanyl abuse, according to the school website. The school is working with its administrators to include lessons and assemblies on the abuse of fentanyl in the classroom. (RELATED: CHANG: ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ Is Designed To Addict And Kill America’s Youth. Here’s How The US Can Stop It)

Narcan can be administered to treat overdoses in an emergency and reverse the effects of fentanyl. The effort comes after the district lost three students to fentanyl overdoses in the past month, Superintendent Eric Wright said in a video on the website.

The school plans to release a series of educational videos on the fentanyl crisis for the community, featuring local families and first responders, the website stated.

The school suggests parents educate their children to only take medication provided by a doctor, pharmacist or family member, the website said. All medications, even over-the-counter medications, should be given to the school nurse to administer to students.

“I’m worried. We take all safety and security issues very seriously, but this one is especially concerning. We must treat the fentanyl crisis with urgency,” Wright said in a statement on the website.

Wright urged parents to educate themselves and their children about the drug in the Aug. 25 video.

WATCH:

“This is out there, it’s deadly and we need to have frank and honest discussions around it,” Wright said. “We need to let young people know that if they have an addiction they need to seek help. We’re not here to judge them. We’re here to help them.”

Wright and the school district did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

