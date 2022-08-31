Border Patrol Officials Accuse Jean-Pierre Of Lying After Claiming Illegal Migrants Don’t Walk ‘Over’ Border

Two Border Patrol agents and their union’s president accused the White House press secretary of lying when she claimed that migrants don’t walk “over” the border, they told Daily Caller News Foundation.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that migrants weren’t walking “over” the border into the U.S. in a tense exchange with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, who asked why unvaccinated Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic isn’t allowed into the U.S. while unvaccinated migrants can cross the border and enter the country. (RELATED: The Biden Admin Is Paying To Bus Illegal Migrants To New York City)

“There are countless videos of illegal border crossings every single day,” National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd said. “There is countless testimony from eyewitnesses about the rampant lawlessness, but when the administration was caught in its hypocrisy for refusing to allow Novak Djokovic into the U.S. legally because of his vaccination status, it allowed the press secretary to lie by stating people aren’t just walking into the U.S.

Two anonymous Border Patrol agents, who weren’t authorized to speak publicly, told the DCNF they also believed Jean-Pierre lied.

Jean-Pierre’s statement is one example of the Biden administration’s “lack of situational awareness of what’s occurring at the southern border,” one Border Patrol agent, who spoke anonymously with the DCNF because they weren’t authorized to speak, said.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas denied in 2021 that there’s a crisis at the border amid a surge in migrant encounters and chose to call the situation a “challenge.”

“The United States’ southern border has been trampled over by illegal aliens for nearly two years,” the agent told the DCNF.

The White House backtracked President Biden’s April 2021 statement to reporters at the Wilmington Country Club that a “crisis” exists at the border with the influx of migrants leaving their home countries for the U.S. However, behind closed doors Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz admitted under oath in a deposition on July 28, 2022 that there is a “crisis” at the border.

“That’s 100% what’s happening! They just walk over the border, get processed and sent on their way to the interior of the country,” a second Border Patrol agent, who was also not authorized to speak, told the DCNF.

“She [Jean-Pierre] didn’t even answer the question that was asked. She went on to explain there’s a plan in place to help it, but that plan has yet to be laid out to those of us on the front lines,” the agent said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has encountered over 1,900,000 migrants at the southern border since October, according to agency statistics. Those encounters are a direct result of the border being open, the anonymous Border Patrol agent said.

“The millions that have been encountered, arrested and released did not magically appear at border towns. The equivalency of the border that is located in foreign countries is strictly enforced, by not allowing anyone that is not in possession of proper documentation to fly into the United States,” the first agent said.

“So, yes, illegal aliens are walking across the border,” they added.

The White House didn’t respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.