GOP Promises Retribution If Granted Majority: Here’s What To Expect

Republican voters want vengeance against what they perceive is a double standard of justice given to the Democrats – and Republican Party leaders have finally signaled they are ready to oblige their constituents’ calls.

In a likely push for midterm support, GOP lawmakers are promising to bring intense investigations into everything from Covid to the Hunter Biden laptop if voters give Republicans control of the U.S. Congress. Key players connected to the Biden Administration are expected to be probed, including U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director Dr. Anthony Fauci and President Joe Biden, along with his son, Hunter Biden.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland

After being nominated by former President Barack Obama, Garland was famously blocked from becoming a U.S. Supreme Court Justice by Republicans in the U.S. Senate.

Despite his very public dismissal, Garland landed safely in the Biden Administration as the U.S. Attorney General in March 2021. However, he quickly found himself on the receiving end of Republican ire – including a warning that he should be preserving his records for later investigations – after he made several decisions the GOP felt were overtly partisan.

Garland threatened American parents who questioned their local school board over the inclusion of LGBTQ and CRT themes in curricula from kindergarten to high school. As head of the DOJ, Garland instructed the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) to investigate these protesting parents, painting them as domestic terrorists. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just Unconscionable’: Parents Protest Outside The Justice Department Against ‘Domestic Terrorist’ Label)

Founder and president of the Article III Project (A3P), Mike Davis, argued in the Daily Caller in March that Garland’s attack on parents portrays the attorney general as a partisan “in favor of politicizing his department’s powers to advance the left’s agenda.”Garland is “sowing serious doubt that the rule of law will always be applied in a fair, equal and just manner,” Davis wrote.

The tension between Garland and Republican party leaders came to a head in August when he personally authorized the FBI’s unprecedented raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. Republican House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy said the FBI raid was the final proof he needed. McCarthy vowed Garland’s move would be thoroughly investigated by Republicans “when” they take back the control.

“I’ve seen enough,” tweeted McCarthy. “The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization. When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned. Attorney General Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar.”

Attorney General Garland: preserve your documents and clear your calendar. pic.twitter.com/dStAjnwbAT — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 9, 2022

NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci

Fauci is the face of America’s Covid response. With that recognition, Fauci came under heavy scrutiny and was accused of playing partisan politics with the deadly virus. Fauci pushed for masking toddlers, keeping schools on lockdown, no-choice vaccination policies, and closing businesses.

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul publically sparred with the NIAID chief during the height of the pandemic over issues like immunity from natural infection versus the vaccine, the efficacy of masking, and Fauci denying that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses.

Regardless of his testimony, Fauci’s emails showed him advising devoted communicants that masks don’t work and highlighted his connections to researchers and facilities testing the fatality of diseases, including the coronavirus. (RELATED: Rand Paul Says Fauci ‘Ignores The Science, Causes Hysteria And Creates Fear’)

Those connections were later confirmed with a letter from the NIH to the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Kentucky Rep. James Comer. The letter admitted that Fauci’s NIH funded the EcoHealth Alliance’s experiments that tested whether “spike proteins from naturally occurring bat coronaviruses circulating in China were capable of binding to the human ACE2 receptor in a mouse model.”

🚨🚨🚨 July 28th NIH says “no NIAID funding was approved for Gain of Function research at the WIV.” Obviously, they were lied to. NIH confirmed today EcoHealth and the WIV conducted GOF research on bat coronaviruses.

@PeterDaszak with EcoHealth hid it from the USG. pic.twitter.com/Ou3ZLKto0L — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) October 20, 2021

Paul, who is the likely pick to take retiring Republican North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr’s opening position as chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, instructed all current and former NIH employees, including Fauci, to keep their records in case the Republicans gain the majority in November.

“Dr. Fauci misled the American people on public health guidance throughout the pandemic, lied to Congress under oath, and funneled tax dollars to fund dangerous research in communist China. The American people deserve transparency and accountability from the NIH regarding the COVID-19 pandemic regardless of Dr. Fauci’s future employment plans,” Paul told the Daily Caller in August.

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan told Just The News in March that, if he is appointed to be chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Fauci will have to answer questions on vaccines, funding gain-of-function, and the national Covid response.

Republicans will pursue investigations into “[a]ll the lies from the misinformation, the disinformation from [Dr.] Fauci and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” according to Jordan. Similarly, he told The Hill that if he is the chairman, he plans to investigate Fauci without limits.

The Biden Family Business

Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop showed – among other things– that Joe Biden, his brother Jim Biden, and his son Hunter were financially connected through several international and domestic deals that funded their family estate. The laptop also seemingly connected Hunter Biden to leveraging access to his father’s influence when Joe Biden was Vice President in exchange for board positions on companies in countries like the Ukraine and China and a 10% kickback for “the big guy.”

Comer, the ranking member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, told “Just The News, Not Noise” in July that if Republicans take back the House, they will release the roughly 150 transactions made by various members of the Biden family flagged by U.S. banks in Suspicious Activity Reports (SARS) while Joe Biden was Vice President. (RELATED: REPORT: Hunter Biden’s Hooker Landed $20,000 In Covid Relief Just Months After Biden Entered WH)

“That means the bank was pretty confident that Hunter Biden was committing some type of criminal activity, but yet they did nothing,” said Comer in the interview. “They knew Hunter Biden was influence-peddling in Ukraine, in Russia, in the Middle East and China, but yet they did nothing.”

Column’s up: How did the FBI know to warn Facebook about @nypost Hunter Biden laptop story? The FBI had a covert surveillance warrant on Rudy Guiliani’s cloud for 2 years so would have had access to the email from laptop repair guy John Paul Mac Isaac. https://t.co/fXwSfHta3U — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 29, 2022

Republicans in the House will force Jim and Hunter Biden to face Congressional questioning under oath should they gain the majority in November, according to Comer. “We’re gonna ask them to testify, and when they say no, then we’ll subpoena them. So they’ll be probably the first subpoena issued by a Republican majority,” Comer told the outlet.

The two relatives of the president will face questioning over laptop evidence that Joe Biden might be vulnerable to international influence, according to Comer, who insists it’s about national security, not politics. “It’s not that we’re picking on Hunter Biden for political reasons,” he said. “We believe that Hunter Biden and his shady business dealings have compromised Joe Biden in some of the decisions that he’s making, especially when you look at decisions he’s made with respect to China and with respect to Russia.”

House Republicans say they have text messages, phone logs, and White House visitor logs to prove that Joe Biden communicated with Hunter’s business partners despite Joe Biden claiming he does not talk to anyone connected to Hunter’s business dealings, including his son.

Joe Biden financed this. pic.twitter.com/6rsZ5NmETJ — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) June 27, 2022

“I believe Joe Biden knew about all of it and what we’re seeing now – we’ve got the phone message where Joe Biden calls Hunter after this Chinese fiasco was starting to break, and he said, ‘Look, you know, I think you’re free and clear now. Everything’s good.’ So obviously Joe Biden was keeping up with that,” Comer said.

Republicans consider the investigation into the Biden Family business dealings a top “priority for the American people” because of the national security risks, according to Comer.