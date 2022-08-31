Jean-Pierre Brands Trump Supporters As ‘An Extremist Threat To Our Democracy’

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre labeled supporters of former President Donald Trump “an extremist threat to our democracy” at Wednesday’s press briefing.

The press secretary said “Make America Great Again” Republicans are an “extreme threat” with an agenda to take away rights from the American people. She said President Joe Biden will continue to spread this message about the former president and his supporters.

“The president thinks that there is an extremist threat to our democracy,” she said. “The president has been clear as he can be on that particular piece when we talk about our democracy, when we talk about our freedoms. The way that he sees the MAGA Republicans are the most energized part of the Republican Party. This is an extreme threat to our democracy, to our freedom, to our rights. They just don’t respect the rule of law.”

“You heard that from the president and, you know, they are pursuing an agenda that takes away people’s rights, which is what the president said last week on Thursday, you all heard him. This is what the president said yesterday and that’s what he’s going to continue to say. And here’s the thing, the president is not going to shy away to call out what he clearly sees is happening in this country. And, you know, again, MAGA Republicans are this extreme part of their party and that is just facts and that’s what he is going to continue to lay out.”

The press secretary made similar comments Monday when she called the “extreme MAGA agenda” a threat to the “rule of law.” She also responded to Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s warning Sunday that riots will break out if Trump is prosecuted for the alleged mishandling of classified documents. “We have seen MAGA Republicans attack our democracy. We have seen MAGA Republicans take away our rights, make threats of violence, including this weekend, and that is what the president was referring to,” Jean-Pierre said.

The president labeled Trump and the “MAGA” Republican philosophy a form of “semi-fascism” during a Friday speech at a Democratic fundraiser in Maryland. Jean-Pierre defended his statement at Friday’s briefing, arguing that the “MAGA” Republicans actions fit the definition of fascism. “You look at the definition of fascism and you think about what they’re doing in attacking our democracy, what they are doing in taking away our freedoms…our voting rights,” she said. (RELATED: ‘This Is Ridiculous’: Jim Jordan Lambasts Biden For ‘Semi-Fascism’ Remark)