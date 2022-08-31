Gavin Newsom’s In-Laws Donated To Ron DeSantis’ PAC

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s in-laws recently made a $5,000 contribution to the political action committee of his rival, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, through a family trust, according to Fox News.

Newsom has run television ads criticizing DeSantis’ positions on abortion and education and accusing him of threatening people’s freedom, but his in-laws appear to take a more positive position towards the Florida governor. The Siebel Family Revocable Trust, which is run by the parents of Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel, according to Fox News, gave $5,000 to the Friends of Ron DeSantis PAC Apr. 6, according to records reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Kenneth Siebel, Jennifer Siebel’s father, has donated to numerous Republicans including Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Judge Temporarily Blocks DeSantis’ Bill Restricting ‘Woke’ Workplace Trainings)

We’re about to celebrate Independence Day — but Freedom is under attack by Republican leaders in states like Florida. Banning books.

Restricting speech.

Making it harder to vote.

Criminalizing women and doctors. It’s time to stand up. Don’t let them take your freedom. pic.twitter.com/cFI5UzgZzX — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 3, 2022

The two governors and possible 2024 presidential candidates have publicly sparred over their competing visions; Newsom has criticized DeSantis’ COVID-19 strategy and stances on social issues while DeSantis has accused Newsom of treating his constituents like peasants and suggested people were fleeing California for Florida in droves.

“Freedom is under attack in your state,” Newsom said in his July ad. “I urge all of you living in Florida to join the fight. Or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom.”

“Until the last few years, I rarely if ever saw a California license plate in the state of Florida. You now see a lot of them. I can tell you, if you go to California you ain’t seeing very many Florida license plates,” DeSantis said in response to the ad.

Newsom and Kenneth Siebel did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment and the DeSantis Campaign declined to comment.

