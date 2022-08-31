Security Escorts Two People Out Of Toronto Blue Jays Game For Allegedly Engaging In Sex Act

Two people were caught allegedly engaging in a sex act at the Toronto Blue Jays game Monday evening.

Game attendee Dimitri Karakostas recorded what should have been a private moment for the pair and shared the video footage with blogTO.

In the clip, posted to the news outlet’s Twitter page, we see what looks like a woman in a white dress straddle her partner, who is laying on the ground of the Rogers Centre Stadium. There do not appear to be any other attendees sitting near the duo.

In the uncensored video, the individual’s scrotum can be seen moving, reported blogTO. (RELATED: REPORT: Gary Busey Pulls His Pants Down In Public Amid Sex Crime Allegations)

“I filmed a couple having sex at the Blue Jays game today in the 500s,” Karakostas said to blogTO.

Two people were escorted out of the Blue Jays game after getting caught having sex pic.twitter.com/z7CBTxRpQ7 — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) August 30, 2022

Additional footage was sent to blogTO that shows a police officer and a security guard reportedly making their way towards the couple, who continued their raunchy display of affection as though they were unaware they had been caught.

There is no further information regarding this incident, let alone any indication what could have prompted the couple to allegedly perform a sex act so publicly. But it wouldn’t be the first time. A couple was filmed at the Athletics-Mariners game on Sunday allegedly engaging in a sex act in the bleachers at the RingCentral Coliseum. The Oakland Police Department was not notified of the situation until after the game, and are currently working to identify the couple. If charged and convicted, the two could face up to six months in jail and a fine of $1,000, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Former MLB Star Kenny Lofton Sued Over Penis Pictures)

As for the couple busted at the Blue Jays game, they were reportedly escorted out of the stadium, but no charges have been filed, according to blogTO.