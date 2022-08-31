‘Winnie The Pooh’ Becomes The Thing Of Nightmares In Hellish Trailer

As if adulthood couldn’t get any worse, someone in Hollywood has taken it upon themselves to destroy any smidge of childhood wonder we had left by creating “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.”

Even the trailer for this gorefest came with a serious warning for viewers when it was posted on YouTube on Wednesday. The premise for the film appears to be what happened after Christopher Robin grew up and abandoned the beloved characters of Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, and the rest of his friends in the 100 Acre Wood not currently under trademark by Disney, according to Variety.

Returning to the woods with his fiancée, Christopher Robin discovers that his childhood playmates have grown into hideous, bloodthirsty monsters. The creatures have either died or turned feral without his support, Variety noted.

The cast are largely a bunch of unknowns judging by the movie’s IMDB page. Hopefully it doesn’t tank their careers before they get started. My hope is that it launches them into a cult-like stratosphere of fame, but that remains to be seen.

The scariest part of this whole thing is that there’s someone out there in the world right now who thought this was a good idea. What’s next? A gore porn slasher where Buzz Lightyear and Woody massacre Andy for going away to college? (RELATED: REVIEW: ‘Shoresy’ Is The ‘Letterkenny’ Spin-Off Taking North America By Storm)

Someone was either drunk, stoned, or deranged enough to pitch this concept to a studio who leapt at the opportunity, and … well, actually, that’s pretty funny. I figured that only Dan Harmon was creative and wild enough to make something like this work, so we’ll see whether it works upon release later this year.