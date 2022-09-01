Chicago Children’s Hospital Promotes Sex Toys And Gender Affirming Tools For Schools

A Chicago children’s hospital partnered with local schools to promote sex toys and gender affirming items, according to documents obtained by the City Journal.

The Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago partnered with four school districts including District 75, District 120, District 181 and District 204 to teach gender diversity, according to hospital documents. As a part of the “Beyond Binary” lesson, the hospital pushed a “LGBTQ sex shop for teens” to the schools which sells various sex toys including dildos, vibrators, harnesses and anal toys. (RELATED: ‘Dark Day For Wisconsin Students’: Wisconsin School Board Passes Curriculum That Calls Girls A ‘Person With A Vulva’)

The presentation also pushed a “Binder exchange program” which provides free chest binders to biological women who cannot afford them to help them transition as long as their “chest causes them gender dysphoria,” the hospital documents showed. For younger children, the hospital provided information on a free binder exchange program for the youth, which are sent out every January, April, July and October.

Another resource included a “kid friendly website” for gender affirming products including “stand to pee” devices, “packers” and “packer holders” and “trans-masc pumps,” the hospital lesson stated. The hospital also promoted an article by Teen Vogue titled, “How To Have Sex If You’re Queer.”

The hospital also provides a sample school policy which encourages schools to allow students to room on overnight trips with whoever their gender identity best aligns with. The policy advises school districts that they are not legally obligated to tell parents a student’s pronouns and name unless advised by the student to do so.

The lesson by the hospital discussed the “transgender umbrella” which can include, “genderqueer,” “transfeminine” and “transmasculine.” An activity included has students and educators practice using they/them pronouns, and apologizing if they mess up.

The Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, District 75, District 120, District 181 and District 204 did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.