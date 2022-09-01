The Cleveland Cavaliers Acquire All-Star Donovan Mitchell In Trade With Utah Jazz

The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired three-time NBA all-star Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz on Thursday.

According to NBA Insider for ESPN, Adrian Wojnarowski, Mitchell will go to Cleveland for Colin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, and future draft picks.

Full trade: Utah is trading Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 1, 2022

This trade makes the Cavaliers a sudden threat in the Eastern Conference as the addition of Mitchell gives the team’s current roster a total of four all-stars. Last season, the Cavaliers were eliminated by the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks in the post-season play in tournament, according to ESPN. The last time Cleveland won a playoff game was back in 2018, when LeBron James led the way for the Cavs in a game seven victory over the Boston Celtics to reach the NBA Finals.

For Utah, it appears that their franchise will be in a total rebuilding phase. Earlier in the summer, the Jazz dealt away three-time all-star and three-time winner of the Defensive Player of the Year award, Rudy Gobert, in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Trading away two of their top stars in the same offseason means that the Jazz will have to lean on newer and younger players to elevate their team.

It will be interesting seeing how this trade works out for both teams as the NBA season inches closer to beginning.