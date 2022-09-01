Nickelodeon Allegedly Ignored Actress Daniella Monet’s Request To Cut ‘Sexualized’ Pickle-Eating Scene

Actress Daniella Monet told Insider she once asked Nickelodeon to cut what she felt was an overly sexual scene in the kids’ show “Victorious,” but the network allegedly ignored her request.

Monet was the oldest member of the teenage cast when she joined “Victorious” at 18 years old, Insider noted. In a conversation with the outlet published Aug. 30, Monet alleged she once contacted Nickelodeon after filming a scene for the show in which she ate a pickle while applying lip gloss, saying she felt it was too sexual.

The network aired the scene anyway, along with a wealth of others throughout its slew of hit kids’ shows, from “Zoey 101” to “iCarly.” “Do I wish certain things, like, didn’t have to be so sexualized?” Monet told the outlet. “Yeah. A hundred percent.”

Monet furthered that many of the outfits she and her costars wore were “not age appropriate” in her opinion. “I wouldn’t even wear some of that today as an adult,” she told Insider.

Nickelodeon costumer Kerry Mellin and an anonymous writer on the “Victorious” show both claimed to Insider that fights often occurred behind the scenes surrounding the cast’s wardrobe options. (RELATED: Creator Of Nickelodeon’s Hit Shows Crafted Several Sexualized Scenes, More Beloved Child Actors Allege)

Show creator, writer and executive producer Dan Schneider would reportedly campaign for the child stars to wear more revealing outfits, Insider continued. Someone close to Schneider alleged all of the show’s costumes “were seen and approved by dozens of people, including the parents of the actors, and the state-licensed teachers on set.”