POLL: Dems Are Now Favored Over Republicans — But Lag In One Key Area

Voters say they are more likely to vote for Democrats over Republicans in this year’s midterm elections, but they still favor the GOP to handle America’s economy, according to a new poll conducted by The Wall Street Journal.

Out of 1,313 registered voters surveyed nationwide by the WSJ, 47% of voters said they would support the Democratic candidate in their congressional district compared to 44% who said they would back Republicans, a flip from March where voters favored Republicans 46% to 41%. However, 44% of voters say they trust Republicans to have a “better plan” to fix the economy, while just 40% of voters say the same for Democrats.

Voters also said Republicans can control inflation better than Democrats by a margin of 44% to 32%, while 5% more voters think Republicans can better reduce the deficit. Moreover, 64% of registered voters surveyed gave a negative rating on the economy, a 4% increase since March, while only 35% gave a positive rating on the economy.

Roughly one-third of voters told the WSJ that rising prices are creating major financial strains on their budgets, another 2% increase since March.

Meanwhile, political independents, women, younger voters, black and Hispanic voters are driving the Democratic party’s lead in the WSJ’s findings. Independent voters now favor a Democratic candidate for Congress over a Republican, 38% to 35%, whereas Republicans held a 12 point lead among the group in March. (Republicans Favor Trump After FBI Raid: POLL)

“Republicans were cruising, and Democrats were having a hard time,” Republican pollster Tony Fabrizio, who conducted the survey along with Democrat John Anzalone told the WSJ. He called the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade a “defibrillator” to Democrats.

The survey’s margin of error was plus or minus 2.7%.

