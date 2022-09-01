Broncos And Russell Wilson Agree On Lucrative Contract Extension

The Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson agreed to a big money contract extension Thursday.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the extension is for $296 million over five-years with $165 million in guaranteed cash for the veteran quarterback. Wilson will now be under contract with Denver through 2028.

Breaking: Broncos and Russell Wilson just reached agreement on a five-year, $245 million contract extension that includes $165 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN. Deal now ties Wilson to Denver for seven total years and $296 million. Another massive QB deal in the books. pic.twitter.com/uk6yelOL3j — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2022

ALL THE GLORY TO JESUS!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾#HEisKING — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 1, 2022

Schefter reports that this deal will make Wilson the highest-paid player in Denver Broncos history.

Wilson helps make the Broncos contenders to win the Super Bowl for the foreseeable future. In ten seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson led the squad to eight postseason berths, according to Pro Football Reference. He quarterbacked them to their one and only Super Bowl championship back in 2014, in a 43-8 shellacking of Denver, which he joined in March via trade.

Wilson’s journey in getting Denver back to the postseason begins September 12th in a Monday Night Football showdown against his former Seahawks teammates.