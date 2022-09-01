Trump Legal Team Responds To DOJ Over Special Master Dispute

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team argued Wednesday that a “special master” should be appointed to review documents taken in the Mar-a-Lago raid. It also accused the Department of Justice (DOJ) of disregarding Trump’s rights.

Wednesday’s court filing is the latest in a back-and-forth between Trump and the DOJ in the wake of the FBI’s August 8 search of the former president’s Florida home. The DOJ argued Tuesday against having a “Special Master” appointed and accused Trump of trying to obstruct its investigation into the possible mishandling of government documents.

Trump lawyers — Lindsey Halligan, James Trusty and Evan Corcoran — highlighted news from earlier in the week that revealed the DOJ has already reviewed documents taken in the raid. The team argued that “there is no guarantee” that the “limited set” of materials the DOJ identified as potentially privileged are the only such ones that were taken from Trump’s home.