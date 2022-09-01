First 8K Video Of Titanic Wreck Released

The first 8K video of the RMS Titanic wreck was released Tuesday by ocean exploration company OceanGate Expeditions.

The high resolution footage is the first of its kind to be taken in the more than 110 years since the huge vessel sank during her maiden voyage, according to a press release from OceanGate, which first visited the Titanic wreck in 2021.

The luxury passenger ship RMS Titanic sank in April 1912 after colliding with an iceberg in the northern Atlantic during its voyage from England from New York City, Britannica detailed.

Roughly 1,500 people died, mostly third-class passengers and crew members, but many wealthy and prominent families also lost members, according to the site. The new footage will help to determine the rate of decay of the vessel, which lies some 13,000 feet below the ocean surface, according to OceanGate. (RELATED: Associated Press: Stop Misgendering Ships, Storms, And Nations)

“The amazing detail in the 8K footage will help our team of scientists and maritime archaeologists characterize the decay of the Titanic more precisely as we capture new footage in 2023 and beyond. Capturing this 8K footage will allow us to zoom in and still have 4K quality which is key for large screen and immersive video projects. Even more remarkable are the phenomenal colors in this footage,” OceanGate president Stockton Rush said in the press release.

You can watch the full video here: