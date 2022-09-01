‘Pridefest’ Hosts Apologize After Drag Queen’s Fake Breasts Exposed To Children At Family-Friendly Event

Castle Rock Pride apologized Monday after a drag queen’s fake breasts were exposed in front of children during an event it advertised as family-friendly.

A drag performer’s fake breasts were fully exposed for about 30 seconds during an aerial dance performance at the LGBT pride event, Saturday, according to videos shared by independent journalist Andy Ngo, who originally reported on this story. Castle Rock Pride, the Colorado-based group that sponsored the event, apologized and said the exposure was accidental in an online statement.

The performer wore knee-high boots, a wig and a short, low-cut outfit which exposed the performer’s false breasts, underwear and lace bra, according to the video. The realistic-looking breasts were actually made of silicone and were part of the costume, according to Castle Rock Pride.

“Wow. Titties. Tits, tits.” A drag queen’s prop breasts were exposed on stage during a performance for children at a family-friendly pride event in Castle Rock, Colo. The organizers said in the statement it was a wardrobe malfunction. Read my reporting: https://t.co/0mojpQ5QsL pic.twitter.com/CvDke59ZhL — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 31, 2022

“We apologize for any discomfort this may have caused anyone. We are appreciative of those who have reached out to us about your concerns regarding this incident. It allows us to keep the high standard we have for the entertainment we provide while creating a safe and accepting place for families of all types to celebrate together,” the apology read.

George Teal, a Douglas County, Colorado, commissioner, is attempting to ban Castle Rock from hosting events on county property after they violated zoning rules by hosting adult entertainment at the fairgrounds, he said.

“This is not the first year we have all dealt with the issues around Pridefest. I served on the Castle Rock Town Council for six years and could do nothing about the event as it was at a Douglas County facility. It is an honor and a privilege to now be in a position where I can,” he said. “I do believe I have a second vote to ban the return of Pridefest in the future. There is substantial evidence the organizers allow, or at least are unable to prevent, participants from performing acts of exotic adult entertainment.”

Castle Rock Pride did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.