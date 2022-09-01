Reporter Asks Jean-Pierre If It’s ‘Hypocritical’ To Call Trump Candidates ‘Extreme’ After Dems Meddled In Their Primaries

A reporter asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at Thursday’s briefing if it is “hypocritical” to call “Make America Great Again” Republicans “extreme threats” shortly after Democrats meddled in their primaries.

The reporter began by commenting on the press secretary’s previous statement about “MAGA” Republicans being an “extreme threat to our democracy.” He then asked her how many of the 74 million who voted for former President Donald Trump were extreme.

“I’m talking about specifically of MAGA office holders. That’s what we’re talking about,” Jean-Pierre responded.

“Not supporters?” he asked.

The press secretary continued that “MAGA” office holders “put forth an agenda that is extreme” and takes away the rights of many Americans including a national ban on abortion. She said they push an agenda that the majority of Americans do not support.

“So if it’s MAGA office holders, we’ve seen Democratic groups, I’m thinking of like the Democratic Governors Association, boost Trump candidates,” the reporter said. “Like Maryland, you think of like, Dan Cox who just got the nomination. Is that then hypocritical if you’re saying we got to make sure these MAGA supporters are not in office, but you’ve got Democratic groups that are boosting their campaigns in the primaries or midterms?” (RELATED: ‘Definition Of Fascism’: Karine Jean-Pierre Tries To Explain Why ‘MAGA Republicans’ Are Fascists)

“I mean I can’t talk about campaigns and what another, another, candidate is doing or committee is doing,” she answered. “I can’t speak from that from here. Look, I can say this. The president has always been clear, there are going to be people who disagree with his programs and legislative priorities, and that’s what democracy’s all about, like we understand that, right. But people accept elections and we move forward as a nation, right? But there is a growing number of people who refuse to accept the results of free and fair elections. People who actually openly talking about subverting elections in the future.”

The Democratic Governors’ Association (DGA) and The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) poured thousands of dollars into Trump-backed candidates’ campaigns believing it would boost their own side’s chances of winning in the general election. The DGA spent more than $821,000 on campaign ads in support of candidates further to the right of the spectrum to beat out the moderates, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Trump-endorsed Republican Maryland gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox defeated his primary opponent, Kelly Schulz, after the DGA poured over $1 million into boosting his chances of winning. Trump-endorsed congressional candidate John Gibbs defeated his incumbent challenger, Republican Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer, after the DCCC spent nearly $450,000 buying campaign ads supporting his victory.

Jean-Pierre added that the president’s scheduled Thursday speech will encourage unity among those “who believe in equality and democracy.”

The reporter then asked if there are elements of the far-left that should be labeled “extreme.” She said there will be people who disagree with the president but the administration is seeking to optimistically move forward.