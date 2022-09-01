Police Say 1-Year-Old Boy Shot Himself In The Head

An investigation has commenced after police say a 1-year-old boy in St. Louis accidentally shot himself in the head Wednesday afternoon.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department received a call about a shooting on the 900 block of Melvin Drive at approximately 1 p.m., 5 On Your Side reported. Investigators believe the boy, identified as Khori Patterson, shot himself in the head by accident.

2-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in St. Louis City, police say @KMOV https://t.co/NVDgYfEY8S — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) August 31, 2022

Police found the 1-year-old barely conscious when they arrived at the scene. He was promptly transported to a hospital by emergency responders. Michael Sack, interim chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, has confirmed the child died, the outlet noted.

Police allege Khori accessed a gun while inside a home and subsequently shot himself by accident. Five other children have been shot by accident in St. Louis in 2022, according to data collected by 5 On Your Side.

In light of the incident, Chief Sack urged residents to properly stow and lock their firearms to prevent children from accessing them.

“I would just implore to all parents or any guardian of a child who has a firearm in the home to please keep that in a safe area, away from the child so the child can’t get access to it or better yet, use a gun lock,” Sack said, according to 5 On Your Side.

“We’re not really sure what happened or how the child accessed the gun. This is a terrible tragedy that this family is going to be going through for quite some time,” Sack continued, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Police Arrest Man After His 4-Year-Old Son Allegedly Brought Loaded Gun To School)

“It’s just awful to hear that. I also agree if people are going to have guns, they need to lock up their guns,” said Elfirma Furlow, a neighbor of the family, according to the outlet.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones commented on the incident. “Losing a child is the biggest fear of any parent, and we must do everything we can to protect our babies,” she said, adding, “Gun locks are available for pick up at city firehouses, police stations and libraries and I urge parents to get involved with Educators For Gun Safety to learn more,” according to 5 On Your Side.

Police have not yet disclosed who was inside the home on Melvin Avenue when the 1-year-old boy allegedly shot himself.