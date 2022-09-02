Maryland Clinic To Offer Late-Term Abortions Months After Baby Can Survive Outside Womb

An obstetrician-gynecologist is opening an all-trimester abortion clinic in College Park, Maryland, that will perform abortions as late as 34 weeks, or eight and a half months, according to NPR.

The clinic, Partners in Abortion Care, plans to offer late-term abortions to women traveling from states with abortion restrictions in light of Roe v. Wade being overturned, according to NPR. Children are considered “viable,” or likely to survive, at 24 weeks, and at 34 weeks they have a 95% survival rate and the same long-term health outcomes as babies born full-term.

“Every time we draw a line and we say ‘no more abortions after this point,’ someone’s going to fall on the other side of that line, and they’re going to be harmed,” Dr. Diane Horvath, co-owner of the clinic, told NPR. (RELATED: Hulu Is Slashing Parental Leave As Parent Company Disney Boosts Abortion Benefits)

Week 34: Since the baby is getting so much bigger, there is less space to move around in! The baby is moving closer down to the pelvis in order to get ready for delivery.

At around 5 lbs now, the child continues to gain weight & fill out with fat#40weeks40facts pic.twitter.com/8XyxB6Ba5S — National Right to Life (@nrlc) April 20, 2021

Partners in Abortion Care is using second-hand equipment from a Savannah, Georgia, abortion clinic that shut its doors after the state banned most abortions after six weeks, according to NPR. The clinic’s leadership views the equipment transfer as symbolic.

“I was thinking about how Georgia lost access to abortion, like, this week. And we’re getting this equipment from them. So — it feels very heavy,” Horvath told NPR.”We’re going to take good care of the equipment. … We keep talking about it as ‘rehoming.'”

The clinic did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

