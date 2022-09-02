Britney Spears’ Kids Speak Out In Bombshell Interview, Explain Why They Refused To Attend Her Wedding

Britney Spears’ sons revealed details about their relationship with their family, including their world-famous mother, their father Kevin Federline, and their grandparents — the people allegedly responsible for putting Spears under a conservatorship.

Spears’ sons, Jayden, 15, and Preston, 16, sat down with documentary filmmaker Daphne Barak in early September and candidly discussed their family dynamics in a soon-to-be-released interview, according to Daily Mail. Preston and Jayden expressed their desire to reconcile with their mother in spite of the “emotional trauma” they say they have been through in recent years.

The boys also spilled the tea on why they weren’t at Spears’ wedding to American-Iranian model Sam Asghari in June 2022, and spoke about what they really think of their family members, according to Daily Mail.

The bombshell interview is set to be released in its entirety Sept. 3, according to Daily Mail.

Jayden reportedly spoke about his broken relationship with Spears and addressed what he hopes the future will hold. “I 100% think this can be fixed. It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort,” he said.

“I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again,” he continued, according to the outlet.

Speaking in a seemingly affectionate way and directing his words to his mother, he said “I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again,” according to Daily Mail.

Jayden said he has a deep love for Spears in spite of the fact that he opted against attending her wedding to Sam Asghari, the outlet noted. He shared the reason he chose to skip out on the event, reportedly saying, “At the time it just wasn’t a good time to go. I’m not saying that I’m not happy for her.”

“I’m really happy for them, but she didn’t invite the whole family and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms,” Jayden continued, according to the outlet.(RELATED: Britney Spears Posts A Scathing Message To Her Kids On Instagram)

In spite of being the younger of the two boys, Jayden apparently held down the interview and spoke on his brother’s behalf, telling Barak that Preston doesn’t like the cameras.

“Preston and I are very united. He is always looking out for me and I am looking out for him. We make sure that we are both healthy mentally,” Jayden said in the interview, according to Daily Mail.

Jayden also reportedly spoke about how he felt regarding his mother’s widely publicized conservatorship.

“At first he [Britney’s father Jamie] was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter’s dream of becoming a superstar but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long, probably why my Mum was very angry about the whole situation that she was working for too long and I personally think she was. She should have taken a break and relaxed,” Jayden said, according to Daily Mail.

Jayden seemingly doesn’t harbor any bad feelings toward his grandfather, Jamie Spears. He “doesn’t deserve all the hatred he is getting in the media,” Jayden said, according to Daily Mail.

“I love him, with all my heart. He was just trying to be a father,” he reportedly added.