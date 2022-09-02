Liberals, Democrats Praise Biden For Speech Comparing GOP To Fascists

Liberals and Democrats took to social media to praise President Joe Biden’s Thursday-night speech that marked the latest attack on supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Biden said that Trump supporters were a “threat to democracy” in Thursday’s speech, coming after he claimed Republicans embraced “semi-fascism” at an Aug. 25 Democratic National Committee fundraiser and attacked “MAGA Republicans” during a Tuesday speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

“The threats to our democracy could not be clearer, and we must act boldly to protect it,” Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont posted on Twitter. (RELATED: ‘Think About What They Could Do To You’: Lara Trump Issues Dire Warning To American Public After Mar-a-Lago Raid)

The threats to our democracy could not be clearer, and we must act boldly to protect it. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) September 2, 2022

“Biden rightly condemned political violence and attacks on voting rights,” Democratic Rep. Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania tweeted. “I’m proud he chose #Philadelphia, birthplace of our democracy, to make these points, and I was glad to attend in support.”

“You can’t love your country only when you win.” @POTUS Biden rightly condemned political violence and attacks on voting rights. I’m proud he chose #Philadelphia, birthplace of our democracy, to make these points, and I was glad to attend in support. https://t.co/wCl1vr82Ld — Congressman Dwight Evans (@RepDwightEvans) September 2, 2022

Democratic candidates also celebrated the speech.

“On Jan 6, 2021, I was no longer in the military, but I knew my fight to protect our country was not over, and so I decided to run for office,” Ashley Ehasz, who won the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, tweeted. “Last night, @POTUS once again reminded us that this midterm election is a part of our ‘battle for the soul of the nation.’”

On Jan 6, 2021, I was no longer in the military, but I knew my fight to protect our country was not over, and so I decided to run for office. Last night, @POTUS once again reminded us that this midterm election is a part of our “battle for the soul of the nation.” (1/3) — Ashley Ehasz (@ashley_ehasz) September 2, 2022

“The President’s speech at Independence Hall was remarkably presidential,” Shuwaski Young, who is challenging Republican Rep. Michael Guest of Mississippi, posted. “White supremacists, extremists, and MAGA Republicans have no place in the practice of Democracy.”

Some criticized Biden’s tone in the speech for not going far enough. (RELATED: ‘Civil War Is Here’: MSNBC Host Says There’s ‘No Dealing’ With Conservatives)

“Biden still too nice. MAGA is mainstream GOP. There’s no difference anymore,” Wajahat Ali posted. “Still, he has to give an invitation to Republicans who want to leave an extremist movement, so he’s gotta do it.”

Biden still too nice. MAGA is mainstream GOP. There’s no difference anymore. Still, he has to give an invitation to Republicans who want to leave an extremist movement, so he’s gotta do it. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 2, 2022

“Biden’s speech tonight was precisely what a president should say at a moment when democracy is under siege by violent extremists,” Amy Spitalnick of Integrity First for America tweeted.

Biden’s speech tonight was precisely what a president should say at a moment when democracy is under siege by violent extremists. And the fact that some are debating decorum — instead of the fascist threats to our democracy — is exactly why we’re here in the first place. — Amy Spitalnick (@amyspitalnick) September 2, 2022

Liberal media figures heaped praise on Biden’s remarks.

“This is good stuff from Biden, important stuff,” MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan tweeted. “I’d have preferred this speech in August 2021, but I’ll definitely take it in August 2022.”

This is good stuff from Biden, important stuff. I’d have preferred this speech in August 2021, but I’ll definitely take it in August 2022. https://t.co/bE6vx2HeVq — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 2, 2022

“Biden’s assertion that Trump and extremist Republicans pose a threat to American democracy is, undeniably, true,” former CNN White House correspondent John Harwood tweeted.

Biden’s assertion that Trump and extremist Republicans pose a threat to American democracy is, undeniably, true — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 2, 2022

Biden walked his comments back Friday after being questioned by Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.