Inventory Of Trump Mar-A-Lago FBI Raid Released

A federal judge released a detailed inventory Friday of documents removed from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in August.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ordered the release of the documents Thursday, after Trump’s team requested it and the Justice Department said it was possible to make the information public, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Some 11,179 documents and photographs seized by the FBI during the Aug. 8 raid had no markings of classification, the New York Post noted.

Of those taken, 54 documents were marked “SECRET,” 31 were marked “CONFIDENTIAL,” and 18 were marked “TOP SECRET,” according to initial reviews by the NY Post. The FBI reportedly took 48 folders marked “CLASSIFIED” that were empty, as well as at least 41 folders marked “Return to Staff Secretary/Military Aide.”

A number of the materials discovered by the FBI were in boxes with other belongings, such as articles of clothing, gifts, photographs and press clippings, the WSJ reported.

Seven of the government files labeled “TOP SECRET” were found in a container in the former president’s office, with another 11 identified inside a storage room at the Mar-a-Lago estate, the NY Post continued. Seventeen documents marked “SECRET” were inside the office, and 37 in the same storage room, the outlet reported.