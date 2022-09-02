Netflix Hints At Johnny Manziel Documentary

Netflix teased a Johnny Manziel documentary with a 10 second clip posted to Twitter on Friday.

Manziel entered the national spotlight in November 2012 during his freshman year after leading the Texas A&M Aggies to a road victory over the number one ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in a 29-24 victory in Tuscaloosa. Following his sensational play, Manziel went on to win the prestigious Heisman trophy, making him the first freshman to ever win the award, according to Bleacher Report.

By the time Manziel was drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns at the age of 22, he was already quickly gaining fame. Manziel was seen in pictures hanging out with mainstream celebrities such as Drake, Justin Bieber, and DJ Pauly D before his NFL debut. (RELATED: The Cleveland Cavaliers Acquire All-Star Donovan Mitchell In Trade With Utah Jazz)

Manziel appeared to be on top of the world but quickly fell from grace due to alcohol and substance abuse issues, according to the New York Post. Prior to being released by the Cleveland Browns in 2016, Manziel was involved in a domestic violence dispute with his former girlfriend, Colleen Crowley, who claims she was assaulted by the football star during an argument, resulting in a ruptured eardrum, according to CBS. This led Manziel to turn himself in.

It will be interesting to see if Manziel addresses his rocky past if Netflix follows through with this documentary.