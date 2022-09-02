‘Hungover, Horny, And At Work’: Oregon Preschool Teacher Suspended By State After Graphic Tweets

An Oregon preschool teacher has been suspended after he posted tweets about masturbating at work and created an OnlyFans account, according to Newsweek.

Marco Antonio Reyes Rojas, a preschool teacher at Fruit and Flower Child Care Center in Portland, Oregon, came to attention when he was featured in the media in August for sharing his story with monkeypox, raising more than $7,000 on his GoFundMe account, according to Newsweek. Rojas was later suspended from his job and future child care positions by the State of Oregon after Rojas had allegedly “posted sexually explicit and highly concerning posts.” (RELATED: Second-Graders To Learn About Genitals, Gender Identity As New Jersey’s New Sex Ed Standards Begin)

“OCC [Office of Child Care] has determined that the Individual is not suitable for enrollment in the Registry and that Individual poses a substantial threat and serious danger to the health and safety of children and suspended the Individual’s enrollment from the CBR [Central Background Registry] effective August 19, 2022,” the State of Oregon order sent to Newsweek read.

Rojas tweeted from the Twitter account @Sensual_Bottom while employed at the preschool, which had the bio, “30 year old Mexican oral power bottom living in Portland, OR. Preschool teacher by day and sensual bottom by night. 18+,” Newsweek reported. The account was locked on Aug. 11 after Rojas tweeted a video of him engaging in sex with another man.

Marco Reyes Rojas was treated as a hero in Portland after coming forward about being a preschool teacher & contracting monkeypox. But for months he has posted repeatedly about being sexually aroused and/or high at work. https://t.co/fCkh5p4pme pic.twitter.com/9mUm4lXISx — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 1, 2022

On June 30, Rojas tweeted “this body needs to be exposed” and said he would be posting on OnlyFans, Newsweek stated. In 2021, Rojas put out a series of tweets including “hungover, horny, and at work,” “I’m so horny at work,” and “I swear I’m still high rn [right now] at work. And horny.”

The emergency suspension by the state prohibits Rojas from working with children for at least five years, though Rojas posted on his GoFundMe account that he would return to work in two weeks, Newsweek stated. The Oregon Department of Education referred the case to the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Abuse Hotline, which reported the case to law enforcement.

Fruit and Flower Child Care Center and the Oregon Department of Education did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment. Rojas could not be reached for comment.

