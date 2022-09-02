REPORT: Tom Brady And Wife Gisele Are Fighting Over His Return To Football

Model Gisele Bündchen has reportedly left her home in Florida for Costa Rica without husband Tom Brady after his shocking decision to un-retire from the NFL in March.

Multiple sources confirmed Bündchen and Brady fell into a string of heated arguments after the legendary football player decided to un-retire from the NFL, according to a Paige Six article released Thursday. He initially announced his retirement in February 2022 after 22 seasons of playing, and was reportedly going to join Fox Sports. One month later, Brady announced he was returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now,” the source told Page Six, noting the superstar couple has experienced similar fights in their relationship before, but seemingly always find a way to reunite. Questions arose surrounding their relationship after Brady missed 11 days of training in August, the outlet noted.

“It’s all personal … everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s–t going on,” Brady said in response to questions about his absence, according to Page Six.

Apparently the couple decided Brady would retire so he could spend more time with his children — Benjamin, 14; Vivian, 9 and Jack, the 15-year-old son he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan, PageSix continued. (RELATED: College Linebacker Luke Knox, Brother Of NFL Player Dawson Knox, Dead At 22)

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” another source told the outlet. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”