Legendary Golfer John Daly Gets Drunk During Television Appearance

Legendary golfer John Daly had one drink too many on the college football pre-game show “SEC Nation” Saturday ahead of the Arkansas-Cincinnati game.

Daly rolled up to his alma mater ready to party. He said “I got some good shit right here,” to fans that were offering him beers before his Arkansas Razorbacks defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 31-24.

“We gotta beer for you. We gotta beer for you.” “I got some good shit right here.” John Daly LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/9CQGYjAA8l — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 3, 2022

It seemed that Daly was having a blast on the set of the show. He had the opportunity to smack a golf ball into smithereens and even played big cup beer pong with the hosts before the game began.

Daly, who is known for smoking cigarettes on courses and winning major golfing tournaments, is one of the more entertaining athletes out there. Daly has five first-place finishes in PGA Tour tournaments over his career. (RELATED: Heavyweight Boxing Legend Earnie Shavers Dead At 78)

The 56-year-old’s time on the show peaked when the golf legend hilariously admitted that he was intoxicated. Daly said, “I’m not going to lie, I’m drunk,” after being asked a question.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m drunk” — John Daly on SEC Nation pic.twitter.com/e9ypOTs8OG — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) September 3, 2022

There is no one quite like John Daly. He is unapologetically himself and it is why people love him.