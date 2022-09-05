‘Full Of Anger, Violence, Hate’: Biden Goes After ‘MAGA Republicans’ Of Congress During Labor Day Speech

President Joe Biden went after “MAGA” Republican members of Congress during his Monday Labor Day speech in Milwaukee, Wisconsin just months before the midterm elections.

“I want to be very clear up front, not every Republican is a MAGA Republican. Not every Republican embraces that extreme ideology,” Biden said during his remarks. “I know because I’ve been able to work with mainstream Republicans in my whole career.” Biden continued. “But the extreme MAGA Republicans in Congress have chosen to go backwards, full of anger, violence, hate and division.”

Biden specifically mentioned Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, who is currently up for reelection, saying Johnson called the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was a peaceful protest.

“Extreme MAGA Republicans don’t just threaten our personal rights and our economic security. They embrace political violence,” Biden said. “Sen. Johnson said it was a by and large a peaceful protest,” Biden said. “Have you seen the video of what happened that day? Listened to the stories of the members from both parties of Congress and the jeopardy they were put in? Cops attacked and assaulted, speared with flag poles, sprayed with mace, stomped down, dragged, brutalized.”

Johnson responded to Biden’s remarks in a statement to the Daily Caller, mentioning Hunter Biden’s overseas business venture and that Biden has falsely accused him of wanting to cut social security. The Republican Senator also said Biden’s policies have been disastrous for hard-working Americans.

“President Biden confirmed he has become the divider in chief. Not only have his policies been a disaster for hard working Wisconsinites, he continued his dishonest attacks against me. He can’t defend his record, so just like he lied about not discussing Hunter’s overseas business venture, now he falsely claims I want to cut social security,” Johnson said in a statement to the Caller. (RELATED: Biden Walks Back His Attacks On Trump Supporters When Pressed By Doocy)

“I want to save Social Security and Medicare. The biggest threat to both programs is the massive deficit spending and growing debt that Biden and the Democrats are pushing. Wisconsinites are tired of the division and forty year high inflation, record gas prices, and rising crime that are the result of Democrat policies,” Johnson continued.

Biden also went after the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), saying: “Read the Republican campaign plan, the Senate campaign they put out this year. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida heads up that committee,” he added. “They want to require Congress to vote on the future of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid every five years.”

An NRSC Spokesperson responded to Biden’s remarks, telling the Caller: “Joe Biden is historically unpopular and can’t defend his agenda of record inflation, higher taxes on the middle class, skyrocketing crime rates and an ongoing border crisis. Republicans across the country are presenting a clear and common-sense alternative to Biden’s and the Democrats’ radical agenda and we’ll have big wins because of it.”