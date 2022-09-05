Child Claims She Was Abducted By Ice Cream Truck Driver In Staten Island

A 1o-year-old girl claimed she was abducted Sunday evening by a man driving an ice cream truck in Staten Island.

The child informed local law enforcement that the man grabbed her wrist as she was walking into a deli in Mariners Harbor and dragged her into an ice cream truck, according to the New York Post. She was reportedly able to break free from the truck less than a mile from where she was abducted, subsequently flagging down a passerby and using their phone to call her mother.

The girl’s mother then called 911 shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday to report the alleged abduction, the NY Post continued. Officers identified the ice cream truck near where the child claims the driver first grabbed her. The girl was relatively uninjured in the alleged incident, sustaining minor scratches, according to CBS News.

Police took the driver into custody and are continuing to investigate the incident, but no charges have been filed against him as of Sunday, the NY Post noted. ABC7 also reported on the story, noting detectives say the driver is a 20-year-old male and had arranged to meet with the 10-year-old via social media. (RELATED: Father Of Brutally Murdered Child Beats The Hell Out Of Accused Murderer In Court Room)

The incident is one in a slew of attempted child abductions in recent months of 2022. A six-year-old girl from Ohio was reportedly approached by a man while she was taking out the trash. The man grabbed her and tried to drag her away, according to another report by ABC7. She was allegedly able to get away by screaming at the man. In another incident in Florida in June, a churchgoer saved two little girls from a man reportedly trying to kidnap them.