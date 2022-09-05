Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German Found Fatally Stabbed Outside Of His Home

An investigative reporter for The Las Vegas Review-Journal was found stabbed to death outside his home Saturday morning, police say.

Jeff German, 69, is believed to have been in an altercation with an unknown individual Friday, an interaction which led to the stabbing, according to the Review-Journal. Police have a number of potential leads on the assailant, but a motive was not immediately clear, the New York Times (NYT) reported.

For decades, Jeff German spoke truth to power in the Silver State. This is a horrible, senseless tragedy. AG @AaronDFordNV and the entire OAG send their love to Jeff’s colleagues at the @reviewjournal. https://t.co/RVA6queSAo — NV Attorney General (@NevadaAG) September 4, 2022

The Review-Journal’s executive editor, Glenn Cook, told his team German had not communicated any concerns about his safety, nor said anything about any threats made against him, the outlet noted. German was a columnist and senior investigative reporter with more than three decades of stories covered.

German’s stories covered organized crime, politics in the city, casinos, and corruption, both for the Review-Journal and, previously, for The Las Vegas Sun, according to the NYT. He also authored the book “Murder in Sin City: The Death of a Las Vegas Casino Boss,” published in 2001, about the 1998 murder of hotel and casino owner Ted Binion. (RELATED: Video Of Vape Store Owner Stabbing Alleged Attempted Thief 7 Times Goes Viral)

“For decades, Jeff German spoke truth to power in the Silver State. This is a horrible, senseless tragedy,” the office of the Nevada Attorney General wrote of German’s passing. German was known as “tough but fair and a great mentor to young reporters,” Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said, according to the NYT.