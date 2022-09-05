Kamala Harris Busts Joe Rogan For Weed In Hilarious Photoshopped Promotional Poster

Joe Rogan used a photoshopped poster of Vice President Kamala Harris as promotion for his upcoming show, and called her out for advocating for Brittney Griner’s freedom despite incarcerating people for marijuana charges.

Rogan’s poster depicted Harris in a police uniform, with a “Free Brittney Griner” pin on her outfit, while she arrested him as he smoked marijuana. It was posted to his Instagram page Saturday, alongside the caption “Columbus, Ohio! I’m coming in hot!” and was designed as an advertisement for his upcoming show in Cleveland, Ohio on Sept. 16.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan)

Rogan has previously been vocal about the hypocrisy in Harris’ stance on non-violent drug arrests. The comedian has also slammed her on “The Joe Rogan Experience” for throwing people in jail during her time as district attorney. (RELATED: ‘A F*cking Assassin’: Joe Rogan Accuses Psaki Of Lying, Compares Kayleigh McEnany To Michael Jordan)

“That’s why the hypocrisy about the Brittney Griner situation was so egregious in this country,” Rogan said during his Aug. 27 podcast episode with NFL star Aaron Rodgers. “Kamala Harris is talking about how horrible it is that Brittney Griner is in jail. Well, you put people in jail. You did. Thousands of people in jail for marijuana,” Rogan said. “It’s crazy.”

WATCH:

“But how come you guys didn’t exonerate people that were in jail for marijuana when you said you were going to?” Rogan asked. “They said that they were gonna make marijuana federally legal. They said they were gonna exonerate prisoners who were in jail for non-violent drug offences. It’s what they said. None of that has happened,” Rogan said.

“You mean a politician said something they ran on and then didn’t actually enact that said policy?” Rodgers responded jokingly.

The poster indicates Rogan’s upcoming show will be held at the Schottenstein Center and directs fans to his website to purchase tickets.