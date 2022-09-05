US

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Questions Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Faith Over Migrant Bussing

Taylor Giles Contributor
Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot questioned Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s faith over bussing migrants from Texas at a press conference Sunday.

Lightfoot’s press conference came as about 50 illegal migrants from Texas were bussed to Chicago over the holiday weekend, according to Fox News.

“He professes to be a Christian,” Lightfoot said, according to Fox News. “This is not the Christianity and the teachings of the Bible that I know. And I think religious leaders all across the country are standing up and denouncing exactly this.” Abbott’s press secretary Renae Eze responded saying that “attacking the Governor’s commitment to his faith is a pathetic political ploy to change the conversation away from Mayor Lightfoot’s unwillingness to uphold her city’s self-declared sanctuary status.”

“Instead of lowly personal attacks on the governor and complaining about a few dozen migrants being bused into her sanctuary city, Mayor Lightfoot should call on President Biden to take immediate action to secure the border – something the President continues failing to do,” Eze added, according to Fox News.

“I think it’s decidedly unpatriotic and un-American,” Lightfoot said, according to the outlet. “I understand the pressures that the people of Texas and some of the other border states are under. We see that on a daily basis. But the thing to do is not this. This is creating a human crisis. And treating people without dignity, without respect, it’s not who we are as Americans.” (RELATED: The Biden Admin Is Paying To Bus Illegal Migrants To New York City)

Abbott previously announced on Aug. 31 that he had sent a bus of illegal migrants to Chicago. Lightfoot’s office responded by saying “racism” was behind the decision.