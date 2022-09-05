Reporter Starts Having Stroke Live On Air In Oklahoma

An Oklahoma news anchor is in the hospital after she began to have a stroke while live on air.

Tulsa’s NBC affiliate KJRH reporter Julie Chin was reporting on the Artemis I launch around 8:45 a.m., Saturday when she began struggling to read the teleprompter and appeared confused. Chin attempted to start her reporting over several times but finally admitted she couldn’t go on.

“I’m sorry, something is going on with me this morning and I apologize to everybody,” Chin said. “Let’s just go ahead and send it on to meteorologist Annie Brown.”

Tulsa news anchor Julie Chin has the beginnings of a stroke live on the air. She knew something was wrong, so tossed it to the meteorologist, as her concerned colleagues called 911. She’s fine now, but wanted to share her experience to educate viewers on stroke warning signs. pic.twitter.com/aWNPPbn1qf — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 5, 2022

Chin did not return to air and colleagues immediately called 911. She then posted on Facebook while explaining the incident.

“My doctors believe I had the beginnings of a stroke live on the air Saturday morning,” Chin posted. “Some of you witnessed it firsthand, and I’m so sorry that happened.”

Chin said she felt “great” before the show began, but she suddenly began losing vision and her hand and arm went numb.

“Then, I knew I was in big trouble when my mouth would not speak the words that were right in front of me on the teleprompter,” Chin said. “If you were watching Saturday morning, you know how desperately I tried to steer the show forward, but the words just wouldn’t come.”

Chin said she underwent several tests and her results have come back “great.” (RELATED: ‘Now Is The Time To Pray For My Friend’: Reality TV Star Has A Stroke)

“At this point, Doctors think I had the beginnings of a stroke, but not a full stroke. There are still lots of questions.”