Police Find ‘Deceased Party’ Near Billionaire Heiress Eliza Fletcher’s Abduction Crime Scene

Police found a deceased body on Monday near the location where teacher Eliza Fletcher went missing in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Memphis Police Department found a “deceased party” in the 1600 block of Victor at 5:07 p.m., the department announced. At this time, it is unknown whether the discovery has any connection to the Fletcher case.

At 5:07 pm, officers in the 1600 block of Victor located a deceased party. The identity of this person and the cause of death is unconfirmed at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Once additional information is available, we will provide an update. pic.twitter.com/LwnCdCYz1z — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 6, 2022

There were 15 to 20 police cars and a mobile command center located at the crime scene, Fox News reported. A helicopter also flew overhead.

Police have been searching for Fletcher, 34, since her early Friday morning abduction while jogging. Surveillance footage first observed by CNN showed a man exit his black GMC Terrain and force her into the passenger side of the vehicle. Records indicate the abduction “was violent in nature and may have resulted in serious bodily injury,” according to WREG News. (RELATED: REPORT: Billionaire Heiress Still Missing After Suspect Is Charged With Abduction In Memphis)

She remained missing after authorities charged 38-year-old Cleotha Abston with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence. Abston has reportedly refused to cooperate in providing information about the whereabouts of Fletcher, who is the granddaughter of billionaire Tennessee hardware tycoon Joseph “Joe” Orgill III, according to WREG News.

Cell phone records and DNA samples extracted from a pair of sandals found near the location indicated that Abston had involvement in Fletcher’s kidnapping, CNN reported. A witness reportedly saw Abston cleaning the inside of his SUV and washing his clothes in the sink located in his brother’s home after the abduction.

In May 2000, police charged Abston with aggravated robbery and for the kidnapping of Memphis attorney Kemper Durand when the alleged suspect was 16 years old, according to Fox News.