Video Shows Thugs Allegedly Ram Into SUV And Steal 20k In Luxurious NYC District

Two thugs allegedly stole $20,000 from a disoriented SUV driver Saturday after reportedly knocking his vehicle off the road on New York’s Upper East Side.

Following an intense car chase, a video shows one armed suspect getting out of the passenger side of a black Mercedes, approaching the 55-year-old driver of a Toyota Rav4, and then reentering the Mercedes carrying a black bag, which supposedly contained $20,000 in cash, law enforcement told the New York Post. The incident happened on Second Avenue, near 91st Street around 4:40 p.m., the outlet noted.

The suspects’ black Mercedes appeared to have initially slammed into the backside of the SUV, which was driving against traffic, per the video. It forced the vehicle into a 180, a video of the incident showed. After a brief halt, the SUV tried to escape but the suspects pursued it and knocked off the road.

After a male dressed in a gray sweatshirt, black pants, a backward flat-brimmed cap, and white sneakers exited from the passenger side of the Mercedes and approached the SUV, a bystander exclaimed, “He’s got a gun. He’s got a gun,” according to the clip.

A man with seemingly gray hair and a blue shirt can be seen getting out of the Rav4 and putting his hands in the air before the armed suspect reaches into the car, grabs a black bag, and returned to his getaway vehicle, a different tape revealed.